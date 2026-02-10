Texas: Boswell High School students march against ICE

By Faye Damara

Saginaw, TX – On February 9, over 200 students and community members from Boswell High in Saginaw, Texas marched in protest over the ongoing violence ICE has used against their community. This march comes after a walkout that the students of Boswell High organized on February 2, which brought threats of suspensions and expulsions upon the student body from Principal Ryan Wilson.

The action was jointly run by the student organizers and National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) Dallas.

Members of the NAARPR-Dallas assisted the march by providing the student organizers with marshals, protest signs, chanters and a “Legalization for all” banner. The march and protest were in conjunction with the Legalization for All Network's National day of action to demand justice for Renee Good, Alex Pretti, Keith Porter and immigrants killed by ICE.

As the students rallied at the Effie Center on school property, they were immediately met by police who demanded the marchers disperse immediately. Nevertheless, students stayed strong and marched despite the threats.

As the students marched along the sidewalk, they chanted, “ICE out of DFW” and “No justice, no peace – ICE out of our streets” as supportive drivers honking their horns in response. The students demanded legalization for all and spoke out against ice repression.

Brody Jones, one of the student organizers, said, “We are here for our families, for our fellow students and our friends, we demand ICE out of everywhere.”

The march passed through major streets, and some counter-protesters threatened one of the students with a gun. NAARPR marshals dealt with the situation while legal observers documented the incident.

The march ended on the outskirts of Boswell High School. Despite all the challenges, the students remained enthusiastic and wanted to continue organizing protests.

Glen Reed, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, said, “It is amazing to see the next generation of freedom fighters take democracy into their own hands and protest against ICE and demand the end of the Trump agenda, as well as legalization for all.”

#SaginawTX #DallasTX #TX #ImmigrantRights #StudentMovement #HighSchool #NAARPR