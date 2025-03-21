Teamsters at 10 Roads Express stand strong after one month on strike

By Gage Lacharite

Tampa, FL – Teamsters at 10 Roads Express, who are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, have been on strike since February 18. The strike is a national effort which includes over 500 workers across eight states.

10 Roads Express is a trucking company which primarily contracts with the post office to carry mail. 10 Roads Express workers are on strike because they say that the company has refused to bargain in good faith with the union during their ongoing round of contract negotiations.

While the numbers are unknown, it is clear that the month-long ongoing strike has cost the employer vast sums of money already, and the Teamsters show no sign of giving up anytime soon and returning to work.

The company has offered the workers no wage increases in contract negotiations. Union members say that their wages are not competitive within the industry as they stand now.

The strike is nationwide, and on February 27 was expanded to include Tampa, Florida where workers are represented by Teamsters Local 79.

At a recent visit to the Tampa picket line, 10 Roads Express workers could be seen waving signs and marching along the entrance to the 10 Roads Express barn in a busy industrial area about a mile and a half north of the airport. Workers said that they have been inspired by the level of support received from others in the local trade union movement, and by example of the successful contact fight at UPS in 2023.

