Tampa union postal workers rally for APWU Day of Action for more hiring, better staffing

By Chrisley Carpio

Tampa, FL – On October 1, over 40 United States Postal Services workers and members of the American Postal Workers' Union rallied in front of the Carrollwood USPS office in Tampa, Florida for the national APWU Day of Action to demand a good contract. They lined the sidewalks along Dale Mabry Highway, held signs, and chanted their demands for better staffing, modernized facilities and better working conditions.

Tampa was one of 90 cities set to have rallies in response to this call to action.

“Better staffing, better service” and “I stand with Postal Workers” read the signs that protesting workers held all along the street. Prominent among the APWU's demands is for management to hire more permanent staff and expand the clerks' staffing apparatus, to which management has been staunchly resistant.

Despite major increases in mail and delivery volume, the number of clerks has declined drastically.

“Moving the mail is in the DNA of postal employees,” said Michael Searle, the retired former president of APWU Local 259. “The union has had to advocate for better service standards. While the USPS continues to reduce staffing and slow down service to our customers on a daily basis, the union fights for the jobs that will provide service. The union fights to prevent the delay of First-Class mail and parcels. APWU members have dedicated their careers to providing the service that the customers deserve.”

The APWU has also been fighting the recent USPS decisions to move mail from distant processing centers, which will delay mail for people who live in rural counties.

“No one is more embarrassed for the company than the union members when they can't provide service,” Searle continued, “when customers are forced to wait in line for extended periods of time, when products are not available to be sold over-the-counter, and when mail is delayed for no good reason.”

