Tampa students stand against attacks on immigrants

By staff

Tampa, FL – On Wednesday February 14, as part of National Students for a Democratic Society’s Day of Action against Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s attacks on immigrants, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society held a banner drop in the University of South Florida’s Student Center.

The banner read: “Down with Abbott and DeSantis: Stop attacks on immigrants,” marking a clear similarity between Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s agenda against immigrants. DeSantis in fact pledged to send military aid to Abbott if wanted to fight the federal government, echoing Florida and Texas’s Confederate past. DeSantis has also criminalized contact with undocumented immigrants, putting thousands of students with undocumented family members at risk.

Students chanted “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Ron DeSantis go away!” and for “Money for schools and education, not for mass deportation,” disrupting rush hour in their university. Ending with a march through the Student Center, the protesters were received with applauses, cheers and raised fists in solidarity.

#TampaFL #StudentMovement #ImmigrantRights #SDS #DeSantis