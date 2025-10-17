Tampa students say no to troops in Chicago!

By Saba Indawala

Tampa, FL – On Friday, October 17, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held an emergency rally to demand “Hands off Chicago.”

This action was part of National SDS’s Day of Action on November 16, against Trump’s recent deployment of the National Guard of Texas into Chicago, Illinois due to growing dissent in the city against ICE agents racially targeting immigrants and brutally attacking protesters.

Students, faculty of the University of South Florida, and members of the Tampa Immigrants’ Rights Committee gathered to demand legalization for all and the withdrawal of national guard troops and ICE agents from Chicago.

During the rally, protesters chanted “El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!” and “Tampa isn’t licking boots! No Trump, no troops!” Attendees held up signs saying, “Immigrants are welcome in Tampa Bay!” and “Lucha contra Trump!” as cars passed by and honked in support.

“We are here today to stand in solidarity with Chicago, a city that is standing up to the violence and terror that ICE, the Trump administration, and the recently deployed National Guard has inflicted upon our immigrant brothers and sisters. We stand against the militarized repression of Chicago and we call for legalization of all immigrants,” said Briana Beebe of Tampa Bay SDS in a speech demanding legalization for all, “SDS demands legalization and protection for all immigrants and calls for an immediate end to the ICE raids, detentions, and deportations.”

As rallies against Trump’s agenda and ICE agents continue across the nation, Tampa will continue to stand in solidarity and demand no to troops in cities like Chicago, Portland and DC.

#TampaFL #FL #StudentMovement #Trump #Chicago #SDS #ICE #NationalGuard #ImmigrantRights