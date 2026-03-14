Tampa students rally against USF attacks on international students and faculty

By staff

Tampa, FL – On Tuesday, March 10, around 25 students attended a rally called by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society against the freeze on H-1B visas and USFPD’s collaboration with ICE.

In February, the USF Police Department officially signed on to the 287(g) agreement that allows their officers to cross train as Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Earlier this month, the Florida Board of Governors, the governing body for public universities in Florida, approved a freeze on hiring new faculty through the H-1B visa program until the end of the year. The H-1B visa program allows employers nationwide to hire foreign workers for specialty occupations like professors. USF’s new President Moez Limayem was previously a recipient of the visa.

In response to these actions taken by the school, Tampa Bay SDS called a rally to demand USF protect international students and faculty. Students demanded that USF be designated a sanctuary campus, and for administration and USFPD to refuse to work with ICE, including not inviting them to the career fairs on campus.

“If they truly want to live up to the values they advertise, then they must prove it. Not with marketing slogans or student clubs, but with real protections and policies,” said SDS member Jayce Solis. “Until that happens, we will continue to organize, speak out, and we will continue to fight for the safety and dignity for every student on this campus.”

#TampaFL #FL #StudentMovement #ImmigrantRights