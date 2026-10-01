Tampa students protest ban on undocumented students in state schools

By Victoria Hinckley

Tampa, FL – Students at the University of South Florida held a protest September 29 against the Florida Board of Governors ban on undocumented students attending state-funded schools.

This protest was called by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society after the Florida Board of Governors voted to restrict the admission of non-citizens to the Florida College system; it now requires students to be “lawfully present” in the U.S. The Florida College system consists of 28 schools, including the University of South Florida.

Students at the protest demanded a sanctuary campus to protect immigrant and undocumented students.

SDS member Briana Beebe stated, “DeSantis and the Board of Governors’ recent policy that bans undocumented students from seeking a higher education at public universities in Florida is a huge blow to educational equity. We are here to say to hell with DeSantis and shame on USF for not standing up for undocumented students.”

#TampaFL #FL #USF #StudentMovement #SDS #RonDeSantis #ImmigrantRights