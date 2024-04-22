Tampa students demand U.S. hands off Iran

By Victoria Hinckley

Tampa, FL- Over 20 students at the University of South Florida marched April 18 to demand no U.S. attacks on Iran and an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

Tampa Bay SDS organized this protest and march as part of a National Day of Action called by National SDS in response to the April 1 Israeli bombing of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, Syria. Students marched from the library to the student center to show their support for Palestine and for the solidarity that Iran has shown towards Palestine.

Students chanted “Hands off Iran” and “From Iran to Falasteen, end the U.S. war machine!”

Tampa Bay SDS member Amayrani Nieto stated, “Israel cannot continue to hit and hide behind the U.S.”

Additionally, Tampa Bay SDS has continually demanded that USF divest from companies supporting the ongoing genocide in Palestine. USF invests in companies like Caterpillar and Hewlett Packard which aid in Israel’s ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people from their homelands. The USF administration has also been outspoken in their support for Zionism by vocally supporting Israel and refusing to support Palestinian students.

Students at USF and Tampa Bay SDS have consistent held actions to support Palestine and to call for action from their own university to cut ties with Israel.

Tampa Bay SDS member Saba Indawala says, “This is only the beginning of fighting for Palestine and we plan on being part of the struggle until Palestine is liberated.”

#TampaFL #FL #StudentMovement #SDS #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #Iran