Tampa students demand: No war on Venezuela!

By Vicky Tong

Tampa, FL – On November 20, students and community members, including members from Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) rallied near the University of South Florida (USF) Tampa campus to demand no war on Venezuela. Slogans and speeches included demands including “Stop the missile attacks now!” “No more U.S. wars for oil!” and “Lift the U.S. sanctions off Venezuela now!” The energy was high, with students passing by taking fliers from the rally, and cars honking in support of the anti-war event.

The call to action from National Students for a Democratic Society was in response to the Trump administration threatening to start a war with Venezuela. The U.S. government has attempted to destabilize Venezuela through sanctions, propaganda, and more recently, criminalizing the current president of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduro.

“These countries have every right to choose the way they want to be governed without fear of U.S. intervention or retaliation,” said Saba Indawala, a member of Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society. “We will continue to fight and be out on the streets until the U.S. stops meddling in these countries!”

Students also spoke about the USF's ties to the military and how the school’s administration profits off of U.S. interventions abroad, as the USF currently holds an $85 million dollar contract with the U.S. Army.

Tampa Bay SDS was joined by the Tampa Immigrant Rights Committee (Tampa IRC), a local immigrant rights group, who spoke about the termination of Temporary Protection Status for Venezuelans and the demand for legalization for all. Despite Tampa Bay SDS being expelled and prevented from protesting on campus, students were determined to protest the possible war in Venezuela.

#TampaFL #FL #AntiWarMovement #StudentMovement #Venezuela #TIRC #SDS