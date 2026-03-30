Tampa students demand: “Free Maduro! Free Cilia Flores!”

By Vicky Tong

Tampa. FL – On Thursday, March 26, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) rallied in solidarity on the same day of the second New York City court hearing of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

Students gathered in front of the Tampa’s Sam M. Gibbons Federal Courthouse in solidarity with Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores who are facing bogus federal charges. Students were also there to demanding U.S. out of Latin America and hands off Venezuela.

While downtown traffic passed by, students chanted “From Venezuela to the Middle East, end the U.S. war machine!” and “Hands off Venezuela now!”

Students were passionate and determined to continue the anti-war movement and to fight back against U.S. intervention.

“For years, the United States has reached into Latin America and tried to shape what happens in countries like Venezuela,” Jayce Solis, a member of Tampa Bay SDS, said. “Today’s rally was about making it clear that we’re not going to stay silent and we’re going to keep pushing back against U.S. intervention in Venezuela and in other countries too.”

#TampaFL #FL #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela