Tampa students continue to stand with Palestine!

By staff

Tampa, FL – On Monday, February 5, around 35 students gathered in front of the University of South Florida’s Marshall Student Center to participate in a protest held by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) for the National Week of Action in solidarity with Palestine.

The protesters demanded an end to U.S. aid to Israel, hands off Yemen, and that the University of South Florida divest from genocide. Many other student and community organizations were present, including UndocUnited and Tampa Bay Community Action Committee, to give speeches in solidarity with Palestine.

Tampa Bay SDS member Amayrani Neito voiced her concerns with the University of South Florida, stating “While USF remains silent and complicit, Palestinian people are being terrorized.” She went on to demand that the University of South Florida divest from companies that support and profit off the ongoing genocide in Palestine. Students chanted “Rhea Law, you can’t hide! You’re supporting genocide!” to target the University of South Florida’s president, Rhea Law, who has continuously refused her student body’s demands for the University of South Florida to divest from genocide.

This National Week of Action in solidarity for Palestine was called by the United States Palestinian Solidarity Network (USPCN), the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR), and National SDS.

Tampa Bay SDS has said they will continue to participate in this National Week of Action by flyering and tabling with the National SDS statement in solidarity with Palestine.

