Tampa students at Wharton High School walkout against ICE and attacks on immigrants

By Gage Lacharite

Tampa, FL – Dozens of students from Wharton High School walked out on February 9 in protest of the Trump administration's vicious attacks on immigrants. Students chanted “No justice, no peace, no ICE in our streets” and other students cheered from buses as they left at the end of the school day.

Students were vocal about their support for immigrants. Wharton student Isabella Concepcion said, “We mean it when we say no human is illegal on stolen land, they don’t have the right to deport them.” “We need to welcome foreigners, not mistreat them,” said Angelina Jones, also a Wharton student.

The action was organized by the Students for a Democratic Society chapter at Wharton High School who plan to continue to organize against the Trump administration.

#TampaFL #FL #StudentMovement #ImmigrantRights #SDS #HighSchool