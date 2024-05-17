Tampa students and community demand: ‘Hands off Rafah!'

By Victoria Hinckley

Tampa, FL – On Monday May 13 community members and students rallied near the MacDill Air Force Base to demand an end to U.S. aid to Israel and an end to the siege on Rafah. The MacDill Air Force Base is home to Central Command (CentCom) which is responsible for aiding Israel in the genocide of Palestinians.

The rally called by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) was part of a National Day of Action by National SDS after the recent ground invasion of Rafah by the Israeli occupation forces. Rafah, now being one of the most densely populated areas on earth, faces the threat of heavy bombing as well as famine while the United States government headed by Biden continues to send weapons to Israel with zero sign of aid being sent to the Gaza strip.

This rally was only two days before the 76th anniversary of al Nakba, which marks the mass displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.

The rally came just weeks after the solidarity encampment for Gaza at the University of South Florida, also organized by Tampa Bay SDS, faced tear gas, rubber bullets and the arrest of 13 protesters.

Despite this repression from police and the USF administration, along with the Biden administration sponsoring genocide, students continue to come out for Palestine and demand an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

