Tampa protests the ICE murder of Renee Nicole Good

By staff

Tampa, FL – On Thursday, January 9, over 100 Tampa community members rallied in solidarity and protest against the murder of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis. The event was held at Tampa City Hall.

The event was organized by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society and the Tampa Immigrants’ Rights Committee. The protest called for ICE out of everywhere, stop the deportations, justice for all murdered by ICE, and justice for Renee Good. The crowd chanted “ICE off our streets,” “Say her name! Renee Nicole Good!” and “No troops on the ground, no ICE in our streets, end 287(g)!” Several drivers passing by the event honked and cheered in support.

Speakers highlighted the false narrative put out by the Trump administration on the ICE shooting of Renee Good. Vicky Tong from Tampa Bay SDS said that the people see the administration's lies “for what it is: yet another instance of ICE thugs abusing their power and authority to create violence and fear within our community.”

Harrison Lundy from Voices of Florida said, “Every single ICE agent that has had a hand in state-sponsored violence needs to be held accountable.” Laura Rodriguez from the Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression also spoke on the need for accountability saying, “We will not stop until Jonathan Ross is not only arrested but also convicted.”

Yunqing Zheng, a member of the TampaIRC, connected the murder of Renee Good to the violence from ICE in Tampa, “We’re here to say that we’re not going to wait for another Renee Good or Kieth Porter. What we are going to do is demand that our local officials do their damn jobs. We demand that the local officials of Tampa take an active stance in protecting their immigrant communities.”

Zheng continued, “We’re here to demand that Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Tampa city council, and Tampa Police Chief Bercaw end Tampa’s 287(g) agreement.”

#TampaFL #ImmigrantRights #ReneeGood #TampaBaySDS #VoicesofFlorida #TampaIRC