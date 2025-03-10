Tampa marches for International Women’s Day

By Eithne Silva

Tampa, FL – Around 80 people gathered in front of Tampa City Hall on Saturday, March 8, in honor of International Women’s Day and to rally against Trump’s reactionary policies.

The program featured a range of speeches. One speech denounced Trump’s attacks against immigrants, with the crowd chanting, “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!” Another speech emphasized the relationship between reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights, condemning Trump’s executive order banning gender affirming care for youth.

The protest was organized by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, with support from Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society, the Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and Tampa Activists United.

Once the crowd was at its peak, the protesters marched through downtown Tampa’s tourist-filled streets. The crowd’s anti-Trump chants echoed through downtown.

