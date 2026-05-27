Tampa Immigrants Rights Committee confronts City Council about 287(g)

By staff

Tampa, FL – On Thursday, May 21st, members of the Tampa Immigrants Rights Committee spoke at a Tampa City Hall public meeting to demand the city pass an ordinance rescinding Tampa’s 287(g) agreement with the federal government, which has the Tampa Police Department functioning as immigration enforcement officers.

Tampa City Council and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor have yet to publicly comment on 287(g) since Tampa signed on early spring 2025.

“This agreement (287g) is an irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars and an inhuman affront to the people of Tampa,” said a member of the Tampa Immigrants Rights Committee.

He continued, “Immigration enforcement under Trump has led to a rapid increase in deaths at the hands of ICE within communities and in inhumane detention centers. Ever since the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, and Keith Porter in LA, cities around the country have been demanding ICE out of our communities. People all around the country are demanding that their city governments take a stand against the racist repressive policies of Trump and his lackeys like DeSantis.”

The Tampa Immigrants Rights Committee is currently pursuing a campaign to end Tampa's 287(g) agreement that targets Tampa City Council, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and Tampa Chief of Police Lee Bercaw.

#TampaFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #TIRC #287g