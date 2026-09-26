Tampa community members continue demanding end ICE collaboration

By Vicky Tong

Tampa, FL – On September 17, community members spoke at a Tampa City Council meeting to demand that Tampa city council pass an ordinance to end their city’s collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In February 2025, Tampa Police Department signed onto the 287(g) agreement which allows it to carry out the duties of ICE agents.

Since Trump’s second term, ICE arrests in Florida have more than tripled. ICE arrests in Florida account for 10% of all ICE arrests in the country, placing Florida second to Texas in ICE arrests. In Tampa, these arrests occur in predominantly immigrant and Latino neighborhoods. Local law enforcement, through the 287(g) agreement, is often seen partaking in these arrests.

“Immigration enforcement surges like this leave people hiding out of fear in their own communities,” Nico Baisley, a member of the Tampa Immigrant Rights Committee (Tampa IRC) said during public comment. “People miss work, children miss school.”

#TampaFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #ICE #287g #TPD