Tampa: Blake High School walkout protests Trump's attacks on immigrants

By Yunqing Zheng

Tampa, FL – On February 6, over 25 high school students from Blake High School in Tampa, Florida walked out to protest Trump's attacks on immigrants around the country.

As students rallied on campus ready to walk out, school administration locked the gates surrounding the campus to stop the walkout. Days before the walkout, Hillsborough County Schools sent out an email threatening disciplinary action against students partaking in walkouts – a clear violation of students’ First Amendment rights. Nonetheless, several students jumped the gates of their school and successfully walked out. More joined the rally at the end of classes.

From off campus, members of the Tampa Immigrants Rights Committee, Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society, and community members chanted “Let the students walk,” until students were able to march off campus. Organizers helped lead the students along their march.

Chanting “No fear, no hate, no ICE in our state” and “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA,” students marched around the block and gave speeches. Students spoke against Trump, deportations and ICE. Ashely Garcia said, “They call us illegal but eat from our hands.”

Students who attempted to march back onto campus to join with others who were unable to leave campus were confronted by police threatening to trespass them. Despite this threat, students continued their rally off campus in high spirits, receiving much support from passing drivers.

#TampaFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #ICE #TIRC #TAARPR #StudentMovement #HighSchool