Tampa Bay rallies for immigrant rights

By Victoria Hinckley

Tampa, FL – Over 100 Chicanos and immigrants gathered at the corner of 56th and Fowler on Monday, February 3, in protest of Trump’s attacks on immigrant communities. This rally was organized by a community member.

People held signs reading “Immigrants make America great,” “Viva la raza” and “Chinga la migra.” The crowd, waving Mexican, Honduran, Salvadoran, Guatemalan and Nicaraguan flags, marched from corner to corner of 56th and Fowler.

Members of local organizations including the Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (TAARPR) and Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society attended, leading chants like “El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido” and “Sí se puede.”

Participants as well as passersby drove by in cars waving flags, honking to show support, and playing Latino music.

Yunqing Zheng from the TAARPR said, “Trump’s attacks on immigrants are clearly racially motivated, and it’s great to see immigrants all across America are taking to the streets to say no to Trump and loudly and proudly unite and defend each other. Immigrants are here to stay, and we will fight back against any and all attacks from Trump.”

This rally lasted for hours and made it clear that not only are immigrants welcome in Tampa Bay but that immigrants and their allies will continue to fight for their rights.

