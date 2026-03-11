Tallahassee takes the streets for International Women’s Day

By staff

Tallahassee, FL – On Sunday, March 8, over 60 community members joined the Tallahassee Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) march to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The march was not just a commemoration of the international socialist holiday but also a march demanding an end to the system of injustice and attacks by the United States against women.

Tallahassee protesters demanded to “End ICE terror” against women like Marimar Martinez and Renee Nicole Good, to “Release political prisoners” like Cilia Flores and Leqaa Kordia, and to “Protect immigrant women!”

After an initial rally, people took to the streets, starting at Cascades Park then marching to the Florida Capitol Building. Participants marched in both lanes of Monroe Street, a major downtown road, blocking traffic and making their demands heard. FRSO marched at the front, their banner on display to the busy Tallahassee traffic.

Katy Kurzweil of FRSO told the crowd, “Capitalism is the machine that lets us believe we can take a step forward, but then actually takes us three steps back. We need to tear down this entire system! We in the FRSO believe that the path forward for women is socialism!”

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization was joined by groups like the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance, and student groups like FAMU Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), Tallahassee SDS, and FSU YDSA.

A member of YDSA made the demands of this historic holiday clear when she said, “We cannot have the liberation of women without the liberation of the working class, and we cannot have the liberation of the working class without the liberation of women!”

Tallahassee FRSO and organizers across the city commemorate the brave history of working women and all oppressed women abroad who have fought for their liberation! Those involved in this event will also be playing a leading role in No Kings at the Florida Capitol Building on March 28 at 3 p.m. For more information, follow @frso_tally on Instagram.

