Tallahassee rally against Florida State University’s backdoor 287(g) agreement

By staff

Tallahassee, FL – On February 5, Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) and FSU Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) mobilized 90 people for a rally at the Integration Statue next to the FSU Student Union. The protesters then marched to Tanner Hall, FSUPD’s headquarters, to denounce its 287(g) agreement, which was signed behind closed doors and not shared publicly.

Nick Gonzalez, co-chair of outreach for Tallahassee SDS stated, “At a time when ICE is terrorizing communities, separating families, and murdering unarmed people in the streets, at a time when ICE is trying to acquire warehouses across the country, including in Orlando, to expand their operation and place more people in camps, FSU’s police and administration have abandoned us, the students they are meant to serve.”

Florida State University is part of a larger trend of higher education institutions signing these agreements. Universities all across Florida, including the University of Florida, the University of Central Florida, and at least 11 others have had their police departments sign onto 287(g) agreements with ICE.

These agreements make it dangerous for undocumented people to report crimes, making campuses less safe. They also enable campus police to adopt ICE standards of force, make warrantless arrests, and interrogate people on the basis of suspicion of their immigration status.

This is an expansion of the unconstitutional conduct of ICE and the DHS seen across the country, and subjects immigrant students to racial profiling and baseless interrogations. Students held signs and chanted “Shame on FSUPD! No 287(g)!” in front of Tanner Hall.

Tallahassee SDS and FSU YDSA’s collaboration on this event was focused on holding FSU accountable for its endorsement and participation in ICE terror, which has been ramping up across the country and is taking place within Tallahassee itself, with over 100 people being detained in May 2025.

FSUPD is not the only police department in Tallahassee that signed onto 287(g) behind closed doors. In early 2025, the Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad and TPD Police Chief Lawrence Revell entered into the agreement without consulting the city commission, undemocratically and preemptively signing on when not legally required to do so. After the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance fought to get the agreement onto the city commission’s ballot, the commission voted 3-2 for TPD to remain under 287(g), despite overwhelming opposition.

Local Tallahassee organizations and community members have consistently fought to pressure the city commission to end TPD’s collaboration with ICE, speaking on the issue again in public comment at the January 14 city commission meeting. At that meeting, the commission responded by repressing citizens for holding 8.5x11 signs, and ending the meeting early.

FSUPD attempted to engage in repression during the February 5 rally, going up to students who weren’t marshals and threatening to make arrests and post conduct charges, all because students were standing up against ICE violence. Despite threats of arrest, students refused to comply with blatant free speech violations and continued making their voices heard.

Tallahassee SDS and FSU YDSA will continue their coalition to revoke the 287(g) agreement from FSUPD’s policies, protect immigrant students, and end hate speech on campus. They and other community organizations will also be attending the city commission meeting on Wednesday, February 18 at 4 p.m. to make their demands heard.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #StudentMovement #SDS #YDSA