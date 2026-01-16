Tallahassee organizers rally after City Commission and TPD attempt to illegally repress speakers

By Juniper Curtis

Tallahassee, FL – On January 14, Tallahassee locals gathered at the city commission meeting to demand accountability. Those in attendance had three main goals: the reversal of the 287(g) agreement, the reversal of the sale of the public golf course containing the graves of formerly enslaved people, and that the commission vote no on the sale of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to Florida State University.

Instead of listening to the people, Tallahassee Police Department officers tried to illegally confiscate the signs of protesters, and Mayor John Dailey ended the meeting early when they refused to give in to the unlawful demand. Despite this attempted repression, locals continued to rally, first inside the commission chambers, then directly outside the building.

Speaking on the action, Delilah Pierre, president of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC) said, “They choose to break the law for their own purposes but let me tell you something! If our city commission won’t enforce the law, we will!”

Over the past year, Tallahassee organizers have been fighting against a commission that continuously sides with wealthy developers and caves to the racist demands of the Trump administration. Just last month it sold public land containing the graves of at least 17 formerly enslaved people to Capital City Country Club, and in October, they refused to revoke TPD’s 287(g) agreement that allows them to collaborate with ICE. Their latest meeting continues that trend, with the commission voting 3-2 to advance the sale of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, a deal composed of shady backroom meetings and almost no community involvement.

Speaking to the crowd outside, Delaitre Hollinger, a local activist and historian, said, “What happened tonight was, as we know, completely and totally messed up. We have a mayor who at times likes to act like a petulant child and adjourn commission meetings in the middle of people speaking, but what I like about this is that ain’t none of us scared! We gotta continue to speak up, to step out, to protest, to march, to come to these meetings, to pack City Hall out! Every time that he adjourns a meeting, then we need to double and triple in size!”

Other organizations in attendance included Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance (TIRA), Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), FAMU SDS, Tallahassee Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump (TCAT), FSU Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), and Students for Progressive Victory at FSU (PVFSU).

While rallying, both veteran organizers and first time protesters were given a chance to speak and lead chants, with cries of “Shame on Dailey!” “Shame on Richardson!” and “Shame on Williams-Cox” being most prevalent.

More actions are planned soon, including a No Kings rally on January 24, at 11 a.m. at the Florida Capitol Building. Under the Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump banner, over a dozen organizations will be showing up to mark a year of resistance against the Trump agenda and speak out against his racist and reactionary actions.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #TCAC #TIRA #ICE