Tallahassee man asks for deportation, gets prison instead

By staff

Tallahassee, FL – Attacks on immigrants are not isolated to ICE terror on the streets, but continue into the federal court system. In June, Abraham Flores-Tercero, a husband, father and active community member in Tallahassee from Honduras, faced racist Trump appointed Federal Judge Allen Winsor at an immigration hearing.

Abraham Flores-Tercero was brought into the federal courtroom wearing shackles, dehumanizing him from the second he walked in the door. Abraham, who doesn't speak much English, had to make his plea in Spanish to a translator, who repeatedly interrupted him.

Flores-Tercero gave an emotional speech, begging to be deported, as he had plans to move his family to Nicaragua. Judge Winsor showed no humanity. Winsor simply ignored Abraham's plea and aimed to “make an example” out of him. Winsor sentenced Abraham to two years in federal prison before his deportation, so it would act as a “deterrent” to others.

Since August 21, Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance (TIRA) began circulating a petition to build publicity around Abraham's mistreatment by Judge Winsor leading up to his hearing in the appeals court.

The petition reads: “Trump appointed Judge Alan Winsor sentenced Abraham Flores twice the precedented time for entering into the U.S. undocumented. He ignored Flores' plea to be deported and instead stated the sentence needed to be increased, because he would want to visit his family and should serve as an example to others. Additionally, his ruling is very likely an example of double jeopardy, since he considered a 20-year-old previous charge when justifying his decision. Judge Winsor should face disciplinary action for his mismanagement of the case of Abraham Flores for his bias. In this time of increased prejudice, we must hold our officials accountable. The US judicial system must treat all people under trial impartially. Help Abraham Flores receive a fair trial with a fair outcome.”

Take part in the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance's stand against judicial repression of immigrants and get justice for Abraham Flores: sign the petition.

Judge Winsor has an extensive history of attacking people’s rights. Winsor defends bans on same sex marriages and attacks women's reproductive rights.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #InjusticeSystem #ICE #Deportations #AbrahamFloresTercero