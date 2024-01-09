Tallahassee joins National Week of Action demanding a New Year without Israeli genocide

By Erin Stack

Tallahassee, FL – On the afternoon of January 6, around 100 Tallahassee community members gathered at Cascades Park in support of Palestine. The rally was put on by the Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC) as part of a national week of actions.

Delilah Pierre, president of TCAC, stated, “We need to keep on organizing nationwide to build the kind of public pressure that’s needed to end this genocide. It doesn’t matter what your race, nationality or ethnicity is. If you’re an American, you not only have a responsibility and a duty to stand against this genocide, but a self-interest, because it’s being paid for with your money!” She led the crowd in the chant “Not another nickel, not another dime! No more money for Israel’s crimes!”

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his ilk have made their support of Israel known, the people of Tallahassee stand with Palestine. Over the past few months, TCAC, with the support of local organizations such as Florida State University SDS and Tallahassee Food Not Bombs, has led a campaign to demand Tallahassee City Commission pass a resolution supporting an end to U.S. aid to Israel, condemning the genocide of Palestinians, rejecting any future aid, partnerships, or relationships with Israel and the city of Tallahassee, and end to any training, cooperation, or investments between the Tallahassee Police Department and any Israeli policing entities or forces.

Community members made it clear that local politicians choosing to remain silent in the face of this genocide is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Ahmad Daraldik, representing Florida Palestine Network, stated potently “Whether it’s your city commissioners, representatives in Florida, or Senate: Make sure they hear you, that they see you. If they don’t, we vote ‘em out. There’s no question. We vote ‘em out.”

The rally closed out with local Palestinian families gathered front and center, their children leading chants of “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!” and “Free Palestine!”

The National Week of Action was called by US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) and National Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) to demand an end to genocide by Israel in the new year.

TCAC will be making an appearance at the next Tallahassee city commission meeting Wednesday, January 17. For more information, visit their @tallycac on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

#TallahasseeFL #International #Palestine #AntiWar #TallyCAC #USPCN