Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump holds rally for International Human Rights Day

By Aedan Bennett

Tallahassee, FL – On December 13, members of the Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump rallied at the Florida Capitol to condemn the attacks on Palestine and Venezuela by the Trump administration.

The inaugural rally of this new coalition happened on International Human Rights Day in response to the United States and Israel’s repeated attempts to undermine sovereignty and peace in Venezuela and Palestine. The Israeli occupation of Palestine continues in Gaza and the West Bank, as Israel violates a ceasefire they never planned to uphold.

Off the coast of Venezuela, the Trump administration has illegally killed over 80 people and recently seized an oil tanker headed to Cuba, more proof of the economic terror that goes hand in hand with the U.S.’s military operations in Latin America.

Students, community organizers, and even some groups more closely aligned with the Democratic Party have joined the Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump. A member of FRSO stated that “coalition building is about finding a common enemy and using collective action to defeat that enemy, and that enemy is the capitalist system.”

A student organizer with the Students for a Democratic Society said that SDS’s fight against the genocide in Palestine is not over, saying that the link between institutions like Florida State University and Israel grow larger every day and “lobby groups, IDF training with local police, and surveillance technology with AI detection” must be stopped.

Activists around the country continue to speak out against the Trump administration's illegal attacks and violent repression of oppressed peoples inside and outside of the U.S.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #TCAT #HumanRightsDay #AntiWarMovement #ImmigrantRights