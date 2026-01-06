Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump holds emergency rally against U.S. attacks on Venezuela

By Sadie Carlson

Tallahassee, FL – On January 4, over 100 community members gathered at the Florida Capitol Building for a protest organized by the Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump (TCAT). They rallied to denounce the U.S. bombing of Venezuela and demand the release of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

“We all need to do what we can to stop the Trump administration from committing more crimes against Venezuela or any other countries. All U.S. invasions and interventions have led to destabilization of the other country, endless wars, internal conflicts and such. The U.S. has never liberated other countries. These invasions have only served American private business and that seems to always be the main goal,” said Tallahassee Community Area Response Equipo (TCARE) founder Isabel Ruano.

With more than a dozen organizations, TCAT includes a wide range of views, but all worked to condemn Trump’s racist and reactionary agenda.

“Tallahassee showed up with one united message today: to stand against the illegal arrest of Nicolas Maduro and to say no to U.S. intervention in Venezuela,” said Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC) President Delilah Pierre. “The people here don’t all feel and think the same, but our coalition against Trump needs to unite on one thing: the Trump administration needs to go!”

In continuing the fight, TCAT is planning a No Kings march and rally for January 24 at 11 a.m. at the Florida Capitol. Coalition members will join with the community to mark a year of resistance against the Trump agenda.

