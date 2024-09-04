‘Take Cuba off terror list’ protest at MN State Fair

By Kim DeFranco

Falcon Heights, MN – On Sunday, September 1, Cuban solidarity activists bannered at the Minnesota State Fair demanding the United States government remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list and to end the 62-year blockade against the country.

Fairgoers heading toward the main gate of the “Great Minnesota Get Together” could see the Cuban flag propped up and waving in the wind. Closer to the main gate, they were greeted by three banners demanding: “U.S.A. people say, Cuba sí, bloqueo no!, No U.S. blockade of Cuba, U.S. out of Guantanamo,” and two banners in English and Spanish, “Take Cuba off the U.S. Terrorist List/Llevar a Cuba de la lista de terroristas.”

The activists got a chance to talk to many people about Cuba. They gave out stickers about ending the blockade as well as Cuba’s recently passed progressive family code which ensures the rights of the LGBT community.

An African American family selling water at the entrance noticed the banners, and two brothers, in their twenties, ran up excitedly saying, “We love your banner!” This resulted in conversations with the activists talking about Cuba and encouraging them to visit the country.

Two Cuban families greeted the solidarity activists with great delight when passing the banners, they said, “Thank you very much.” One family recently moved to Saint Paul and another family lives in Canada. They were both happy and very appreciative seeing people and the banners, knowing that there are people that support their country and also want the blockade to end.

The event was organized by the Women Against Military Madness Solidarity Committee on the Americas and the MN Cuba Committee.

#FalconHeightsMN #MN #International #Cuba #AntiWarMovement #WAMM #SCOTA #MNCC