Tacoma’s fight for free speech and democracy at city council

Tacoma, WA – On July 1, 15 members of Climate Alliance of the South Sound (CASS) gathered at Tacoma, Washington’s weekly city council meeting to speak out against the undemocratic city management and demand a strong climate commission.

Community members rallied outside the meeting to prepare to go in to speak, but were confronted by the mayor, who asked them not to speak at the city council meeting. Community members were not intimidated, and attended the meeting as planned, despite the city’s attempts to block their ability to speak.

CASS members were planning to speak on the retirement of Tacoma’s City Manager Elizabeth Pauli and were preparing to enter the City Hall when they were confronted by Mayor Victoria Woodards.

“There is something on the agenda, but if this is the direction we’re going to go in I’m going to pull it off the agenda,” Mayor Woodards said to the community, in reference to the item on City Manager Pauli’s retirement.

“This is an attempt at repression!” said CASS member Aife Pasquale. “The mayor wants us to respect the city manager, but we’re not going to respect someone who disrespects her entire community in her actions.”

The city council struck the item of the city manager’s retirement from their agenda and started the public comment section of the meeting earlier than allowed.

To silence the voices of CASS, the meeting was adjourned as soon as the city council had the opportunity. “The city manager is an unelected and undemocratic role that sacrifices the community and environment for profit, and the city council continues that undemocratic trend by pulling stunts like this,” said Gemini Gnull, another CASS member.

After the meeting was adjourned, CASS members rallied outside to speak on issues such as the importance of real representation in elected bodies, strong environmental protections, and indigenous sovereignty. Tacoma is built atop Puyallup land, and the city of Tacoma has a history of violating indigenous sovereignty and treaty rights. CASS member Jami Nelson-Cortes said that indigenous people “protect 80% of the earth’s biodiversity,” adding “So long as there is an unelected city manager position, indigenous sovereignty, including treaty rights, will be undermined.”

“The actions of the city council against the people of Tacoma show the necessity of waging a fight for democracy, for indigenous sovereignty, and climate justice, it shows the necessity of bodies that can keep the city in check,” said Gnull. “CASS is not going to stop fighting for a strong Climate Commission, one that will give Tacomans the real political power we need to fight for the future we deserve.”

