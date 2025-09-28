Tacoma solidarity for Global Sumud Flotilla

By Samuel Keiser

Tacoma, WA – On September 22, community members gathered around the Federal Courthouse in solidarity with the 50-vessel lotilla heading to Gaza to deliver aid. The rally, a coalition effort of Democratic Socialists of America, Jewish Voice for Peace, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization stood together to call for an end to the Israeli genocide of Palestinians.

As part of a national call to action from DSA, community members joined dozens of other cities this week in an act of international solidarity for Palestine. DSA member Tommy Lovitt spoke about the flotilla, saying, “I think it's just a very good way to bring people's attention to it and show that something can be done. We can reach inside of Palestine and Israel and actually, you know, help people.”

Attendees gathered to hear organizers speak on Palestine, Israel and the flotilla. Talison Crosby, member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, gave a fiery speech, stating, “We stand in unconditional solidarity with the resistance. And just so there’s no confusion on what I mean when I say unconditional solidarity – we want Palestine to win! So we celebrate every blow to the Zionist entity. We celebrate the steadfastness of the Sumud Flotilla and the bravery of the Palestinian resistance.”

Israeli threats against the sailors continue to escalate as the Global Sumud Flotilla nears its destination of Gaza. The struggle will continue until the Israeli occupation and genocide of Palestine is overthrown for good.

