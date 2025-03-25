Tacoma rallies for women

By Gemini Gnull

Tacoma, WA – Over 150 people gathered outside the Federal Courthouse in Tacoma, Washington on March 22 to rally for women in honor of International Women’s Month. Under the slogan “Stand up, fight back!” community members from many of the 16 endorsing organizations gave speeches addressing topics of indigenous sovereignty, Palestinian liberation and immigrant rights as they pertain to women.

The rally began with chants like “From Palestine to Mexico, these border walls have got to go!” and “When immigrants’ rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

Eugenia Cascante from Pierce County Immigration Alliance spoke about her experience as an immigrant and mother, saying, “Attacks on immigrant and migrant women aren’t new. For generations, this system has ensured we are pushed to the back of the line, that we are ushered to the sidelines and live in the shadows.”

Amirah Haris, a union organizer with SEIU 775 and Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America said, “As our nation's leaders appear to roll back progress on gender and racial rights, it is more important than ever to study the immense contributions and leadership of Black women throughout history, especially in the struggle for workers' rights.”

Haris was not the only union proud person in attendance. IAM, Teamsters, UFCW, and AFSCME rank-and-file were represented as well.

Talison Crosby from Teamster Local 174 and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “The fight for women’s rights doesn’t end at the U.S. borders. As of this week, Israel has resumed its genocidal war against the people of Palestine. The women of Palestine, immigrant women, Black, trans and native women all face increased oppression under Trump and the system he represents.”

Crosby added, “Join us in uniting Black people, Chicanos and indigenous people with the working class movement in the only strategic alliance capable of overthrowing the system that facilitates the oppression of women.”

Dozens of homemade signs were waved the air as speeches ended and attendees began a picket line outside the courthouse, chanting “One struggle, one fight, Palestine and women’s rights!” Music, chanting and marching filled the plaza.

“This is the fight of the average person. Congress isn’t coming to save us, there is no superhero. It’s the action of the average person with a moral compass that will change this country for the better,” Cascante concluded. “Our ancestors have shown us how to do this, but it’s up to us to make it happen. We are the leaders we have been looking for.”

#TacomaWA #WA #WomensMovement