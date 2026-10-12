Tacoma rallies for Palestine

By Talison Crosby

Tacoma, WA – Around 50 people gathered in downtown Tacoma on the evening of October 7 in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance. The crowd gathered at 6 p.m. outside of the federal courthouse and chanted “Free, free Palestine!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

“I'm here today because I believe in a free Palestine,” said Ryan Bell. “Since the beginning in 1948 up until now, there's been Nakba on Nakba and we can't stand for it anymore.”

The event marked the third anniversary of the beginning of the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people. Despite the grim reality facing Palestinians, the mood of the action was inspired and hopeful. The crowd was determined to raise their voice and send a unified message.

“I came out because I’m Palestinian and I think it’s very important to speak up about what’s right,” said Yasmeen Juhar, president of the club South Asian, South West Asian, and North Africans at the University of Puget Sound (SSWANA at UPS). “Since 1948, the Palestinians have been experiencing oppression. And I think it's important for people to know what's happening and what the U.S. is funding.”

As the emcee introduced the event and the first speaker, the crowd continued chanting, including “We want justice, you say how? Stop arming Israel now!” and “From Palestine to the Philippines, stop the U.S. war machine!”

A lone Zionist counter-protester attended the rally and attempted to disrupt the program. However, his sign was snatched by attendees and destroyed while the crowd chanted. After losing his sign, the counter-protester resigned himself to quietly standing at the back while the program continued.

“What's happening in Palestine is just wrong and, you know, against everything that I believe in,” said Sarah Toole. “I think that [the Zionist] is on the wrong side and that he is just wasting his time.”

Event speakers connected the struggles of the Palestinian people with the broader anti-war and anti-imperialist movements, with speeches from organizations like South Sound Veterans About Face and Bayan USA. The mood was one of solidarity, with people of different backgrounds and national origins standing together against genocide and Zionist occupation.

“I'm here to support my Palestinian friend Yasmeen. I was born in Brazil, another country where the United States has major influence,” said Maya Welch. “I'm here today with her, for her, for us, for myself, for my people.”

After the speeches concluded, attendees taped names and photos of Palestinian martyrs to the front of the federal building as the crowd continued to chant “Israel you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!” and “Viva viva Palestina!”

“Under imperialism, we’re stuck in a cycle of exploitation that keeps oppressed nations like Palestine chained to the machine of imperialist greed,” said Abbie Baughman of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “As individuals, we can’t stop the US from funding Israel’s genocidal plans. Together, we can unite the multi-national working class under a political party that is capable of waging socialist revolution!”

The crowd dispersed around 8:30 p.m. after more chanting. Many lingered behind to make plans for further collaboration and actions related to the cause for Palestinian freedom.

“Palestine is on the path to liberation,” said Baughman. “And so are we!”

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