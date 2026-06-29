Tacoma Juneteenth vigil for victims of police violence

By staff

Tacoma, WA – Community members gathered in People’s Park to honor the memory of victims of police violence on Friday, June 19.

The event was organized by the Tacoma chapter of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (TacAARPR), a newly-formed group aiming to achieve civilian oversight of local law enforcement agencies.

TacAARPR is seeking justice for Rhoda Butler, a 61-year-old woman suffering dementia who was fatally shot by a TPD SWAT team in January 2024. One of her killers, Aaron McNeely, sits on a board that investigates police-involved shootings. This board conveniently cleared McNeely of any wrongdoing.

In attendance was a contingent of activists led by James Rideout, whose niece, Jacqueline Salyers, a Puyallup tribal member, was killed by TPD in 2016. Of the slaying, Rideout expressed, “You don't want to know how this feels, and unfortunately, my family, through Jackie, does know.” Rideout has been involved in the decade-long Justice for Jackie campaign, which has culminated in a lawsuit brought against the city of Tacoma. Right now, this case is being heard by the Washington Supreme Court. He added, “We never gave up, and that gives the citizens hope. Your issue is everyone’s issue.”

Attendees also paid their respects to Kohen Wiley, a one-year-old boy shot by police in Mississippi on June 14 over false allegations that his family members had stolen diapers from a local Walmart, when they were in fact bought and paid for.

A local passerby, who ended up sticking around for the length of the program, said of the proceedings, “The police make it clear over and over that they won't hold themselves accountable, so the only way we can see justice is to get community oversight.”

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