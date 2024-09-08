Tacoma: IBEW Local 46 members fight for the right to organize at Auto-Chlor

By staff

Tacoma, WA – On September 4, members of the IBEW Local 46 and community members picketed at the Tacoma location of Auto-Chlor to demand an end to illegal firing and intimidations and for the company to acknowledge workers’ lawful right to organize.

“We are tired of the always increasing workloads, pressure to get more done with less, more and more time away from our families, and not being compensated at market value for our skills and the profits we bring to the company,” said Dametrius Ballarad, an Auto-Chlor technician.

Talison Crosby, a member of Teamsters Local 174, said, “I'm out here today because as a rank-and-file Teamster, I know the power of a union. We gotta stand with our siblings in the working class who are fighting for what's right. Tacoma is a proud union town, and we won't let this union-busting go unchallenged!”

Wrapping up the picket, community member Sean Renning commented, “The sentiment was one of solidarity and visibility. We were there to show the workers of Auto-Chlor that they're not alone and that they have our support in the struggle for fair pay and working conditions.”

“Ultimately our goal as a labor union is to elevate the industry in which we represent working-class people,” said Shannon Hagen, senior organizer with IBEW Local 46.

