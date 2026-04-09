Tacoma holds community discussion on imperialism and the war in Iran

By Aristeidis Pahoundis and Adora Day

Tacoma, WA – On Saturday, April 4, members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) and the general public gathered at Wheelock Branch library to learn about and discuss the U.S. war on Iran and the growing anti-imperialist movement.

FRSO hosted the interactive seminar to discuss the destructive conflict with Iran and the oppressive sanctions imposed by the United States.

Speakers from Seattle and Tacoma fielded questions from the audience concerning the war on Iran and the region as a whole, emphasizing the resistance of oppressed and working-class people. The presentation discussed global and local anti-war efforts, with the audience of 40 chanting between sections, “Money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation!”

The presenters led an activity where the audience identified over 25 politicians and groups involved in the conflict as being either “friendly,” “enemy,” or “vacillating” in the fight against imperialism. The group identified “The Department of War” and “Netanyahu” among the enemies, and “The government of Iran” and “Ansar Allah (Houthis)” among the friendly forces.

“Iran is an anti-imperialist force in the world,” said Gloria Baughman, one of the four presenters.

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