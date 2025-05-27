Tacoma educators protest layoffs

By Talison Crosby

Tacoma, WA – Several hundred community members gathered for a Save Our Students rally and march on May 22. The demonstration was in protest of the recent layoffs at Tacoma Public Schools (TPS). The march led demonstrators directly into the business meeting held by the TBS board of directors. The crowd gathered at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church for a program of speeches before the march. The themes were outrage and the importance of unity.

“120 of us have recently been displaced,” said Gwendolyn Lewandoski, a para-educator who works at Hilltop Middle School.

Speakers gave fiery calls to action between heated chants such as, “When education is under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” Volunteers served dinner to anybody that was hungry. As the crowd grew, people spilled out of the large parking lot and into the alley and sidewalks.

“We are out here to push the district and the board to come up with some new solutions to their budget issues,” said Kari Madden, president of the Tacoma Federation of Education Support Professionals. “If these cuts go through, our students are going to see a lot less support next year. Many of our members are losing their jobs completely. These are members that already struggle to pay the rent or have food on the table.”

“I have coworkers whose positions are being eliminated,” said Calvin Pederson, a member of the Tacoma Federation of Education Support Professionals 461. “These are people who are on the front lines with students every day making a difference.”

“The majority of the para cuts impacted elementary,” said Megan Capes, a teacher and union activist. “I teach high school, and it’s proposed that libraries are only going be open a couple of hours a day. It’s a crime.”

Speakers included students, who advocated for the TPS workers and talked about the impact it would have on them.

“It’s gonna be devastating. Working people are already in crisis right now, including kids,” said Lewandoski. “They already need more support than ever. It’s gonna be terrible inside the schools.”

After the short program, the crowd of several hundred marched two-and-a-half blocks to the TPS Central Administration Building in Hilltop. Spirited educators led the program with chants such as “Defund admin!” and “Hey hey, ho ho. Directors’ pay must go!”

Attendees included educators, families, school staff, students, labor activists and social justice activists.

“The budget cuts are going to affect the lowest-paid people, and not the highest-paid people, and that doesn’t sit well,” said Mike Baker with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 612.

Rank-and-file members of UFCW, Teamsters 174, and the International Association of Machinists joined with other union activists to show solidarity with the workers. “I believe that the locals and unions need to stand up for organized labor,” said Baker. “To continue to fight is all we can do.”

The crowd arrived at the Central Administration Building with more chants and a few short speeches. Soon, the crowd entered the TPS board of directors business meeting. The event, hosted by TPS Unions United, aimed to pressure the board of directors to reverse the layoffs.

“What we’re asking for is more transparency with district administrators and how they spend their budget,” said Pederson.

The meeting room literally overflowed with support. The crowd was unified, and union President Madden’s message was simple: “Cutting from the bottom is not the answer.”

Due to the volume of protesters and supporters, many remained outside.

“We’re completely committed to improving education. You can’t do that without adequate funding, and you can’t do that without people in the classroom, so I support the efforts here,” said Jonathan Johnson, chair of the NAACP Tacoma Education Committee. “We really need to be together on this. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

“It’s not gonna be good for the schools,” said Lewandoski, “and they’re not gonna balance a $30 million budget on us when we make fucking starvation – you know, we make $2000 a month. I do. My rent is $1600.”

As the program outside concluded and the remaining protesters slowly dispersed, the mood was inspired and determined.

“People are ready to fight,” said Pederson. “I’ve been talking to everyone at my union meetings, at my school, teachers, parents, custodians. We’re all here, and we’re all pissed as hell, and we’re not gonna let this happen.”

“We’re building power within the Tacoma Education Association and it shows,” said Capes. “We’re bargaining right now, so this is not a one time thing. This is going to be a continuing fight.”

#TacomaWA #WA #Labor #Teachers