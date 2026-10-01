Tacoma community gathers to demand justice for those killed by police

By Jon Staub

Tacoma, WA – On September 28, 30 people held a vigil for those killed by Tacoma police. This vigil was held in response to a recent killing on September 27. Tacoma police have not released the identity of the man they killed. Attendees were concerned that this would become another cover-up, so they demanded the release of the bodycam footage and officers' accountability if unnecessary force was used.

The event was hosted by the Tacoma Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (TacAARPR). At the beginning of the event, members of the community spoke about other police killings around the area. Jem Trumbly stated, “this is part of a pattern that we know very well. The police kill someone. The investigations into the killing are inadequate. The facts are covered up. The evidence goes missing. Trials drag on for years, and justice is never served.”

Many people in attendance carried signs demanding an end to police killings and accountability for police violence. While information about the most recent killing is still not released, people are worried that whatever evidence is released will be in Tacoma PD’s best interest. Another speaker, Ray Harris, told a similar story, about when his son, Ronald Amir Harris, was murdered in his jail cell before his trial. Ronald’s father was not given access to any of the evidence surrounding Ronald’s murder. Tacoma PD claimed that Ronald’s death was a “suicide.”

During the vigil, Harris told the crowd, “If you want change, you gotta make it happen. I lost my son. But I got no fear. I got none. I got nothing to lose, but I got a lot to gain. I want to make sure what they done to my boy, they do it to no one else, ever again!” Ray continued to speak about how difficult it was to get the evidence that Tacoma PD used in their suicide claims. The true source of Ronald’s death remains hidden from his closest family.

The TacAARPR is helping to build a public pressure campaign to open an investigation into Ronald Harris’s death. You can sign the petition to demand an open investigation into Ronald’s death here: tinyurl.com/justiceforronald

#TacomaWA #WA #InjusticeSystem #PoliceKillings #NAARPR