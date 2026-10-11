Students demand NYU cut ties with Israel after 3 years of genocide in Gaza

By staff

New York City, NY – Over 100 students rallied at Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park on October 7 to demand NYU cut ties to Israel after three years of genocide in Gaza. The protest was organized by the NYU Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

Protesters chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” There were several journalists with cameras taking video and photos of the rally. Police officers stood off to the side of the protest to keep watch of demonstrators. Many people who walked by expressed support by joining along in chants. A few Zionists yelled at protesters but were largely ignored by the crowd.

The SJP, the representative for student activists from the Student Government Assembly, Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine at NYU and Law Students for Justice in Palestine all spoke to the devastation that Israel has brought onto the Palestinian people in Gaza in the past three years and the continued occupation of Palestine for the last 78 years. They highlighted NYU’s complicity in the genocide and occupation through its investments in weapons companies, its campus in Tel Aviv and its suppression of pro-Palestinian speech on campus. They demanded that NYU shut down its campus in Tel Aviv, disclose and divest a its funds in weapons companies and Israel and end its crackdown on pro-Palestinian speech on campus.

After the speakers, protesters marched around NYU campus chanting, “One, we are the students! Two, we won’t stop fighting. Three, until Palestine is free, free, free, free!” and “NYU what do you say, how many kids did you kill today?” Police once more followed close by.

After marching, SJP invited people to attend a vigil, their last event for their week of action for Palestine to start the semester.

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