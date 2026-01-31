Students at the University of South Florida demand no ICE on campus

By Victoria Hinckley

Tampa, FL – On Thursday January 29 around 40 people attended a protest held by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society near the USF campus.

Tampa Bay SDS held this action in accordance with a national week of action to demand a sanctuary campus now and to stand in solidarity with Minneapolis where protests are demanding justice for those killed by ICE.

The crowd of students was lively with chants of “¡Chinga la migra!” and “Sanctuary campus now!”

Speakers at the protest condemned the University Police Department signing onto a 287(g) program with ICE which allows UPD to be trained by ICE and act as ICE agents, along with inviting Customs and Border Patrol to recruit on campus.

Tampa Immigrants’ Rights Committee member Erain Boxtha told the crowd, “We are here to stand hand in hand with Minneapolis, to demand justice for Alex, justice for Renee, and justice for all the those killed by ICE.”

Tampa Bay SDS has long been at odds with the USF administration and the school’s political repression of the group.

SDS member Briana Beebe said,“They can try to kick SDS off campus, but the USF administration can’t silence the student movement!”

#TampaFL #FL #StudentMovement #ImmigrantRights #ICE #SDS