Stop the deportation machine and Trump’s attack on Haitians!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The Trump administration has made the cruel choice to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians. This puts nearly 350,000 people in the crosshairs of the mass deportation machine. Given ICE’s track record, we need to take them at their word and take this as a serious threat.

It’s a campaign of intimidation, and the administration is playing with people’s lives. The decision is pulling the rug out from under families who have been living in the US for years—they have children, livelihoods, and community ties—they’re not going anywhere, nor should they. In Ohio, families are already getting letters telling them to “deport yourself, or else” and being degraded and treated like criminals. The real criminals are in the White House. They want to use panic and harassment to drive people out of their homes.

The Trump administration also wants our movement to stay silent about it. We call on everyone who can see this is wrong to drag these attacks into the light. We need protests and we need to be in the streets. It’s time to stand up and say no to Trump’s deportation machine.

Stop the mass deportation of Haitians!

Legalization not deportation!

#ImmigrantRights #ICE #TPS #Haitians #OH