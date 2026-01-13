Statement on the Cold-Blooded Murder of Renee Nicole Good by ICE in Minneapolis

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

We condemn the brutal killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old community observer gunned down by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026. We all saw video evidence that shows ICE officers surrounding her vehicle and opening fire. It was an execution in broad daylight.

We understand this killing in the context of the Trump administration’s escalating campaign of terror against immigrants. It has been months of mass deportations, family separations, detention camps, and open violence. Trump has deployed ICE to enforce a racist anti-immigrant agenda targeting Chicanos, Mexicanos, Central Americans, Somalis, and others. People standing in solidarity with immigrants, like Renee Nicole Good, acting as a community observer, are apparently targets too. The death toll is mounting. And the very next day, Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras were shot and hospitalized by ICE in Portland.

At the heart of this brutality is national oppression at the U.S. Mexico border and beyond that treats human beings as disposable and criminalizes their very existence. Degrading these communities and keeping them in the shadows is good for the capitalists.

In the wake of Renee’s murder Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blamed the victim and labeling her a “domestic terrorist” who “weaponized her vehicle.” These are absurd things to say, moreover they are lies contradicted by every frame of available footage. They claimed ICE agents were “fearing for their lives.” We've heard that one before. Trump also had the audacity to defend the officer who pulled the trigger, showcasing the administration’s contempt for truth and human life. On the very same day as Renee’s killing, ICE agents stormed the grounds of a nearby high school at dismissal time, throwing people to the ground in front of screaming students. That night, thousands flooded the corner where Renee was killed to demand an end to ICE’s terror spree.

The people have had enough. In the days that have followed, there have been hundreds of protests and demonstrations across the country. All conscious people, workers, students, faith communities, unions, and grassroots organizations should join the call to action, stand up and fight.

Justice for Renee Nicole Good!

ICE out of our cities!

Legalization for all!

#FRSO #Statement #ImmigrantRights #ICE #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #KillerICE #ReneeGood #Featured