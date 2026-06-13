Statement on founding of the Dallas Against the Trump Agenda Coalition

By staff

Fight Back News service is circulating the following statement from the Dallas Against the Trump Agenda Coalition.

Texas is a battleground against the fiercest of Donald Trump and Greg Abbott’s attacks on the people, and the Dallas -Fort Worth metroplex continues to stand up and fight back. We are proud to announce the formation of the Dallas Against the Trump Agenda (DATA) Coalition as a unified voice to strike back against these attacks on our communities.

We are an action oriented coalition of organizations working together against Trump’s agenda. We are not here merely to speak up, but to build the people’s movements so that they can take meaningful action against this far-right violence. From the first Trump regime to the current one, our communities here in Texas have been a training ground for racist police violence, anti-LGBTQ laws targeting Trans kids, attacks by ICE on our immigrant neighbors, and rollbacks hard-won labor rights. We are building mass people power to keep our communities safe through collective action, no matter what Trump and Abbott throw our way.

We have seen the power of Dallas-Fort Worth in action, and we will continue to grow our unified strength. From the George Floyd uprisings in 2020 and Reproductive Rights rally in 2022 to the Free Palestine marches in 2023 and the ICE Out protests in 2026, we have seen our communities show up in the tens of thousands to stand united against attacks on the people. Now, in the midst of the Trump regime as these attacks heighten, we must stand taller than ever and fight back twice as hard.

The ground is fertile for collective strength as our communities have nothing to lose but their chains. Trump and Abbott took the gloves off as they repress communities across Texas and the people see them for what they represent: the throes of a dying empire as it tramples everyone underfoot. The people united will never be defeated and together the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will rise against our enemies in the White House and Governor’s Mansion.

We call on all DFW organizations fighting against the Trump agenda to join the DATA Coalition and stand alongside us in our mutual struggle for the freedom we all deserve. To our local communities, we ask you to join us in the streets, get organized in the people’s movements, and build this coalition alongside us. Together, we have the power to win and our future looks bright.

#DallasTX #TX #Trump #PeoplesStruggles #ImmigrantRights