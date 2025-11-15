Starbucks Workers United launch Unfair Labor Practice strike

By Jacob Muldoon

Brooklyn, NY – On November 13, the national Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) launched an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike targeting Starbucks for its unwillingness to reach a contract with the union.

This strike coincided with Starbucks’ “Red Cup Day,” which the company uses as the launch of its holiday season. In response, the union has launched its Red Cup Rebellion, an open-ended strike of over 1000 baristas demanding better staffing, higher pay and resolution for hundreds of unfair labor practice charges.

In New York City, SBWU baristas and allies launched a picket line outside of the Lafayette Avenue Starbucks, a union store in Brooklyn. They chanted, “No contract, no coffee,” “Don’t cross that picket line” and “Who makes the coffee? We make the coffee!” Many customers were turned away by the picket line, which led to cheers; though there were a couple of groups that crossed and were shamed. The store was staffed by managers from across the district at the time of the picket and rally.

As the sun set, the group of over 150 union workers, community members and elected officials rallied and listened to speeches offering solidarity and explaining the workers' demands. An organizer with the union started the rally by explaining, “Today the ULP strikes start across the country to show Starbucks we are serious!”

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers said, “We won’t be given anything without a fight!”

Weingarten continued, “It cannot just be the barista’s Red Cup Rebellion; it must be all of our Red Cup Rebellion!”

Chi Ossé, a member of the New York City Council, gave words of solidarity with the union’s fight against Starbucks’ new CEO Brian Niccol, joking that the billion dollar company is trying to “Niccol and dime” the workers.

After speeches, the group continued to picket the store, giving interviews to local media, and talking with union representatives. Local unions showing solidarity included the UFT, Teamsters Local 804, Laborers Local 79 and 32BJ SEIU, among others.

#BrooklynNY #NY #Labor #Starbucks #SBWU