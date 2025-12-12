Starbucks workers in Palm Springs force repeated store closures as strike gains momentum

By Mark Patterson

Palm Springs, FL – Starbucks workers in Palm Springs are entering the fourth day of a powerful strike that has already forced multiple store closures and exposed the company’s reliance on overworked, understaffed non-union labor.

The strike, organized by Starbucks Workers United (SBWU), has seen strong participation from the vast majority of workers at the store, many of whom are balancing full-time school and second jobs but remain committed to standing up to corporate greed.

The action began at 7 a.m. on December 4, when workers walked off the job and established a picket line at the store’s entrance while supporters leafleted the drive-thru. Scab labor was unable to keep up with the morning rush, leading Starbucks management to shut down the store early. Throughout the day, striking workers reaffirmed their unity, even confronting scabbing coworkers and urging them to stand with the union. At least one has since committed to joining SBWU.

Day two brought another early store closure as striking workers held the line until 6 p.m. Supporters launched a strike fund to support the workers, raising hundreds of dollars within the first 24 hours. Flyers and outreach have extended into the broader community, with plans underway to leaflet additional Starbucks locations and build toward a rally on December 13 at 2 p.m.

On day three, worker turnout remained exceptionally strong, with over a dozen striking workers arriving between 7 and 9 a.m. Their determination contrasts sharply with Starbucks management’s inability to operate the store without them. Around 11 a.m., one of the scabs walked off the job, calling conditions “unbearable.” Starbucks again closed early.

“Workers are proving every day that this store runs because of them—not because of corporate or overpaid managers,” a union supporter said. “The solidarity on the picket line show exactly why Starbucks workers across the country are rising up.”

SBWU organizers plan to continue daily pickets, expand outreach to other stores in the region, and build broader community support ahead of next weekend’s rally. The workers have vowed to maintain their action until Starbucks bargains in good faith and addresses the ongoing unfair labor practices.

#PalmSpringsFL #FL #Labor #Starbucks #SBWU #Strike