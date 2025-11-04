Starbucks workers hold practice picket for upcoming strike

By Genevieve Richard

Colorado Springs, CO – On October 29, organizers with Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) gathered at a unionized Starbucks store in Colorado Springs to hold a practice picket in preparation to strike. Members of the Colorado Springs Labor Council, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and Democratic Socialists of America joined the practice picket.

At the practice picket, labor organizers shared speeches that called for a living wage for Starbucks workers. Caleb Cobb, a Teamster and member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization spoke, saying “We’ve seen for at least the last three years Starbucks continue to union bust and destroy the contract campaigns across the nation. Workers here are finally making a stand and saying ‘we won’t turn around!’”

“This is a greedy corporation led by a greedy CEO, and we’re going to be standing in solidarity with the workers as they negotiate this contract,” said Michael Wilkins, staff organizer for SBWU in Colorado. “We’re out here to support the workers. The workers deserve fair pay, they deserve more control over their hours, and they deserve better healthcare.”

Lauren Allen, a former employee who helped form the organizing committee at the store being picketed, shared a desire to “continue to support [Starbucks workers] even though I don’t work here anymore. It’s really important for me to show up to support, keep the morale up, and let them know that I’m still with them in this fight for a contract.”

A picket line was formed in front of the store, with multiple megaphones used so that chants could be heard inside. The picket line was made up of more than 20 attendees. Chants included “No contract, no coffee,” “Respect our rights, or expect our strikes,” and “What’s outrageous? Starbuck’s wages! What’s disgusting? Union busting!”

Since this was a practice picket, the store was operating normally. However, there is currently a national vote among SBWU for a strike authorization that appears likely to succeed. When it does, workers in Colorado Springs will be ready to join the national strike.

