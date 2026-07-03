Stand with Nadia Topete! Stop grand jury repression against immigrant rights activists!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization stands in solidarity with Nadia Topete, a Chicana immigrant rights activist and community organizer with Centro CSO. Nadia has been subpoenaed, and ordered to appear before a judge and grand jury on Wednesday, July 8.

Last year in February, L.A. was the epicenter of a massive rebellion against ICE occupation and mass deportations. In July, Alejandro ‘Alex’ Orellana was raided by the FBI, and the state tried to bring charges against him for the supposed crime of giving masks to protesters who were being tear gassed and hit with projectiles. The movement mobilized in his defense and his charges were dropped.

Now the Trump administration and the DOJ are targeting Nadia and Centro CSO to take another shot at building a case against immigrant rights organizers. ICE and the deportation machine are the actual criminals here, and when they come for activists, we have their backs.

Grand juries are a trap: you don’t get a lawyer in the room; you can’t bring witnesses. You are not allowed to present a defense, and the prosecutor controls the entire narrative. They are a tool designed to force people to implicate others with the penalty of jail. People who resist grand juries and FBI repression are heroes.

Nadia Topete did nothing wrong. The trump administration wants to snuff out the resistance to ICE and scare activists into submission.

We are not backing down and call on all those who believe that protesting ICE is not a crime to stand with Nadia and all those facing FBI and DOJ repression. The defense of Nadia Topete needs to be a priority. Have your organization publish a statement in support of her and send a copy to the Committee to Stop FBI Repression. Respond to the calls of the Committee to Stop FBI Repression for call-in days and national days of protest.

We can and will defeat these attacks.

Hands of Nadia Topete!

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #PoliticalRepression #ICE #GrandJury