Stand with Iran, stand with Palestine. No to U.S.-Israeli war in the Middle East

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Israel’s recent missile strikes on Iran have killed over 200 Iranians in one week. Iran has rightfully defended itself, as any sovereign nation would, and has struck back with precision, raining missiles through Israel’s ‘Iron Colander’.

Despite what Rubio and others in the Trump administration say to distance themselves from the attack, they are complicit. The U.S. has never attempted to ‘de-escalate’ things. They have done the opposite. The U.S. Navy is shooting down the missiles Iran launches in self-defense. Israel’s attacks on Iran are deliberately provoking a wider war in the Middle East, and if U.S. military bases in the region are targeted, they only have themselves to blame.

This recent aggression is part of a decades-long campaign of assassinations, sanctions, and military provocations, aimed at weakening and destabilizing Iran and the arc of resistance.

While the U.S. arms Israel’s genocide, Iran arms the resistance. Iran has been a critical ally of Palestinian liberation, training and equipping resistance forces in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen to defend the Palestinian people against Zionist occupation. This is why the U.S. and Israel want Iran destroyed: not because of ‘terrorism’ or a nuclear threat, but because Iran refuses to kneel to imperialism in the region.

Dying empires like the U.S. are dangerous. They’re desperate to maintain control and in lashing out, they are escalating a war that could engulf the entire region. Everyone who prefers peace to war should stand with Iran, and all forces of resistance against imperialism and Zionism.

Stand with Iran!

Stand with the Palestinian Resistance!

End U.S. aid to Israel‒No to war in the Middle East!

#International #Iran #AntiWarMovement #FRSO #Statement #Palestine #Featured