St. Paul shows solidarity with Palestine despite cold temps

By Sarah Martin

St. Paul, MN – On January 12, 40 community activists braved the snow, 16-degree temperatures and high winds to rally at the weekly Women Against Military Madness (WAMM) bannering at a busy intersection to stop Israel’s brutal, genocidal bombing of Gaza.

In her fiery speech, Kelly Thomas, an organizer with Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar, said, “Palestinians have long been allies in our fight for Black liberation. And much like we cannot achieve Black liberation while living on stolen land, we cannot achieve Black liberation while living in the imperial core and allowing our government to fund and support a genocide. ‘Land Back’ means ‘land back’ for everyone, both for our indigenous relatives and for all Palestinians.”

#StPaulMN #International #Palestine #AntiWar #WAMM