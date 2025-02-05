St. Helena: Community stands strong for immigrant rights

By Aldo Solano

St. Helena, CA – On January 31, community members and North Bay Community Service Organization (CSO) braved the rain in the Napa Valley town of Saint Helena to stand in solidarity with immigrants.

Part of the week of action called by the Legalization 4 All Network, the demonstration took place on Main Street, a symbolic location where many immigrant workers contribute to the local economy. The crowd was full of passion as families, friends and neighbors chanted and called for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in their town. The action highlighted the ongoing struggle for immigrant rights in Napa Valley, where many now live in fear of detention and deportation.

The demonstration was a testament to the strength and unity of the local people. It was pouring rain, yet attendees remained energized, holding signs and raising their voices in unison with chants of ‘ICE has got to go!”

Some attendees brought yellow rain ponchos for all, further strengthening people’s resolve. The presence of working-class immigrants, activists and allies demonstrated the deep-rooted resistance to policies that target immigrant families. Events like these emphasize that Saint Helena is not just a picturesque wine country town – it is also home to a diverse community of workers who demand dignity and justice.

One undocumented participant stated that she was unsure about attending the demonstration given her legal status, stating, “Despite having my fears, I decided it was important to be present, be loud, and to stand with others of our town.”

Support poured out from passersby during Saint Helena’s rush hour, with drivers offering honks and encouragement. Others stopped by and gifted the demonstrators with snacks and other refreshments. One woman shared that she had driven by earlier and decided to go home and make warm atole for demonstrators to thank them for making the community’s voices heard. After two hours of rallying in the rain, the atole was much appreciated.

The event closed with a call to action, urging people to stay engaged and attend future meetings. Organizers emphasized that the fight is far from over and that sustained pressure is necessary to achieve meaningful change.

As the movement for immigrant justice continues, events like this prove that when people come together, their collective power can overcome fear and challenge even the most oppressive systems.

#StHelenaCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #L4A #NBCSO