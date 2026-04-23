Spirit AFA flight attendants urge federal relief

By staff

Washington, D.C. – The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) President Sara Nelson, representing Spirit flight attendants, released the following statement, April 23, on federal relief for Spirit Airlines:

“Spirit Flight Attendants and thousands of other workers have invested their entire careers in the airline and provided a great service to the traveling public through good and bad times.

“Today, thousands of Flight Attendants and other frontline workers have their lives, paychecks, healthcare, homes, and retirement hanging in the balance.

“Other airline executives are saying Spirit won’t survive no matter what the federal government does. But that isn’t true. Spirit’s competitors are just saying this because they want to gobble up Spirit’s parts without any obligation to the frontline employees who need these jobs to survive.

“We strongly support and are hopeful that the government will recognize the need for emergency funds to keep Spirit flying. Any assertion that Spirit should just liquidate is only going to harm workers, passengers, and further strain our economy. It’s unnecessary and mean spirited – when just a little help can stave off massive harm.”

“Let’s remember real people are hoping and praying for a lifeline. And no doubt they deserve it! But they also deserve consideration and kindness. Keep Spirit flying.”

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