Southwest Michigan calls for end to Berrien County ICE agreement

By staff

Benton Harbor, MI – Community members are demanding the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department cut ties with ICE by ending participation in the federal 287(g) program.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Department is one of two agencies in Southwest Michigan that have opted into the program, which allows local police departments to partner with ICE in various capacities. Berrien County’s agreement with ICE stipulates that deputies can serve immigration warrants for those in the county jail and hold individuals for up to 48 hours until they are detained by ICE agents, typically from Grand Rapids.

Berrien County is located in Southwest Michigan and represents numerous towns, including Saint Joseph, Benton Harbor and Niles. Immigrant labor is vital to the region’s agricultural economy, with a third of the state’s migrant farmworkers employed in Southwest Michigan. The majority of these workers are concentrated in Berrien County and neighboring areas.

More than 60 people have been detained by ICE after being held in the Berrien County Jail since last year. The agreement was signed between ICE and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department in spring 2025, although a similar process has been operating in the county for over two decades.

A packed town hall was organized recently by We The People Michigan, in which residents spoke to county officials, urging the sheriff's department to end its partnership with ICE. Before the event, community members circulated a petition pushing the sheriff’s department to opt out of the agreement. Signatures in support were then presented to the officials present at the town hall.

An immigrant farmworker spoke during the event, saying they have worked in the fields for 18 years and that the county needs to end its participation in the 287(g) program.

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